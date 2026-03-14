Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 561,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $28,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,166,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,221,000 after purchasing an additional 669,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,543,000 after purchasing an additional 702,763 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,264,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,394 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,831,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,378,000 after buying an additional 141,078 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VTEB stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

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