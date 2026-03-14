News Corporation $NWS Shares Sold by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd cut its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,425 shares during the quarter. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 97.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in News by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised News from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

News Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ NWS opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. News had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 73.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company’s operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

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