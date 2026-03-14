Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $1.78 Million Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,736,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 116.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,622,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,068,000 after buying an additional 2,489,207 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 41.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 43.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,061 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 75.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,111 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Cameco to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Cameco Stock Down 6.4%

CCJ stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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