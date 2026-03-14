Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 297,363 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,363 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Saiph Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 369,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 133,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

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