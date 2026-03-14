Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 13,618 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,006,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,126,000.

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SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $61.90 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.89.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

Further Reading

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