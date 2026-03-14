Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1,104.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,702,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,096,577,000 after purchasing an additional 750,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,568,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,923,162,000 after purchasing an additional 509,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,443,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,018,629,000 after purchasing an additional 112,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $724,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,164,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $641,611.50. The trade was a 75.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $204,771.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

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Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $162.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corning’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

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Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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