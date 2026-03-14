Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO remained flat at $2.95 during midday trading on Friday. 122,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

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About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

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Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSE American: NRO) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Massachusetts business trust. Listed on the NYSE American exchange, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of real estate securities. Its structure allows investors to access a diversified pool of real estate assets within a single investment vehicle.

The fund’s primary investment focus is on equity real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate–related securities.

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