Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.