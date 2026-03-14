Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.41. 13,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 56,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTHI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neonc Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Neonc Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Neonc Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonc Technologies

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neonc Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neonc Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neonc Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Neonc Technologies by 5,314.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neonc Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

Neonc Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

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