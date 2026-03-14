Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $106.52 and last traded at $108.04. 13,227,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 13,437,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

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Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s $2 billion strategic investment is the primary catalyst — it provides financing, technology access (Rubin GPUs, Vera CPUs, BlueField storage) and a strong validation of Nebius’s hyperscale AI-cloud plan. Read More.

NVIDIA’s $2 billion strategic investment is the primary catalyst — it provides financing, technology access (Rubin GPUs, Vera CPUs, BlueField storage) and a strong validation of Nebius’s hyperscale AI-cloud plan. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Very strong demand and capacity visibility: management says capacity is largely sold out through Q1, Q4 revenue momentum and aggressive 2026 revenue/ARR targets (management expects $3.0–$3.4B revenue in 2026 and has raised contracted power guidance). That supports revenue growth expectations and top-line upside. Read More.

Very strong demand and capacity visibility: management says capacity is largely sold out through Q1, Q4 revenue momentum and aggressive 2026 revenue/ARR targets (management expects $3.0–$3.4B revenue in 2026 and has raised contracted power guidance). That supports revenue growth expectations and top-line upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and media bullishness: multiple analyst write-ups and coverage highlight upside (some price targets imply ~30%+ upside and pieces argue larger rallies are possible), which can reinforce momentum and institutional interest. Read More.

Wall Street and media bullishness: multiple analyst write-ups and coverage highlight upside (some price targets imply ~30%+ upside and pieces argue larger rallies are possible), which can reinforce momentum and institutional interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market signals and technical setups could amplify moves in high-beta AI names like NBIS — some market commentators see buy signals at the index level that might support risk appetite. Read More.

Broader market signals and technical setups could amplify moves in high-beta AI names like NBIS — some market commentators see buy signals at the index level that might support risk appetite. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat and other outlets note the Nvidia tie-in is reshaping sentiment and technicals for NBIS but also point out the stock remains off its October highs — momentum matters but isn’t uniform. Read More.

MarketBeat and other outlets note the Nvidia tie-in is reshaping sentiment and technicals for NBIS but also point out the stock remains off its October highs — momentum matters but isn’t uniform. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation looks rich after the move (market pricing in aggressive growth; some analyses put EV/sales and price targets as stretched), increasing sensitivity to execution and growth shortfalls. Read More.

Valuation looks rich after the move (market pricing in aggressive growth; some analyses put EV/sales and price targets as stretched), increasing sensitivity to execution and growth shortfalls. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and capex risk remain material: NBIS is unprofitable, faces heavy multi‑year capex to hit its 5 GW goal, and isn’t expected to generate free cash flow for several years — misses on execution or demand pacing could trigger sharp pullbacks. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Nebius Group Trading Up 4.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

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Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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