NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.3333.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brean Capital downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.50. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $46.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.The firm had revenue of $185.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 22,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $976,708.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,206.55. This trade represents a 43.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Wiles sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $202,768.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $982,980. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 564.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,531,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after acquiring an additional 182,793 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 180,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 451,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 174,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $6,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

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NBT Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: NBTB) is the bank holding company for NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service commercial bank that serves both individual and corporate clients across the Northeastern United States. Through its branch network and digital channels, the company offers a comprehensive range of commercial banking services, including business lending, treasury management, cash management and specialized industry financing. Its consumer banking platform provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home mortgages, home equity lines of credit and other lending solutions tailored to meet personal and household financial needs.

In addition to traditional banking, NBT Bancorp delivers wealth management and fiduciary services through its trust division, offering investment advisory, trust administration, retirement planning and estate settlement.

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