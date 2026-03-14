Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.9120, with a volume of 1723797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Trending Headlines about Navan

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Get Navan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NAVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Navan from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Navan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Navan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Navan in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Navan Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navan news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz purchased 46,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $839,163.07. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,346,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,160,403.12. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Mary Giviskos sold 31,150 shares of Navan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $296,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,428.80. The trade was a 29.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,644,482 shares of company stock valued at $86,979,947 and have sold 43,174 shares valued at $463,174.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Navan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Navan in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Navan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Navan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.