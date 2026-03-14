Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 50,549 iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF makes up 2.7% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETHA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,872,000.

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iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Up 1.7%

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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