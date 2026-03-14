M&T Bank Corp Sells 94,632 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,632 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $44,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 306.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.26. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $154.31.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector. VLUE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

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