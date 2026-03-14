M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,622 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $65,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 67.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DE opened at $577.42 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $404.42 and a 1-year high of $674.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $564.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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