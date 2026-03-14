M&T Bank Corp Sells 49,750 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 49,750 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $88,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,104,963,000 after buying an additional 620,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,915,465,000 after buying an additional 625,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,618,295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,258,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,892,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,427 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,335,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,777,786,000 after acquiring an additional 217,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.