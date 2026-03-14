M&T Bank Corp Sells 26,475 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 26,475 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60.
Uber Technologies News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Uber and Motional have relaunched a commercial robotaxi service in Las Vegas (electric IONIQ 5s; safety drivers initially, operator removal planned), giving Uber real-world AV volume, visibility and potential incremental mobility revenue. Uber and Motional Launch Robotaxi Service in Las Vegas
- Positive Sentiment: Uber struck a multiyear deal to deploy Amazon/Zoox purpose‑built robotaxis on the Uber app (initial U.S. rollouts announced), broadening its AV partner set and scaling potential robotaxi supply without heavy capex. Is Uber’s Robotaxi Deal With Amazon’s Zoox a Growth Catalyst?
- Positive Sentiment: Marsh Risk and Apollo launched an insurance facility to back Uber’s autonomous‑vehicle expansion — removing a major operational hurdle by improving availability and pricing of liability coverage as AV deployments scale. Marsh Risk and Apollo launch Insurance Facility to support Uber’s autonomous vehicle expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Uber expanded international AV pilots, teaming with Nissan and Wayve for a Tokyo robotaxi program (pilot planned for late 2026), signaling global roll‑out optionality beyond U.S. testbeds. Nissan, Uber, Wayve announce robotaxi tie-up
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat flagged Uber among names with technical tailwinds for traders — useful for short‑term momentum players but not a substitute for fundamentals. 3 Rebound Candidates With Technical Tailwinds (UBER)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Forbes/Fool) are framing Uber as a potential value/growth play given solid cash flow trends and a relatively low debt load; useful context for longer‑term investors but not a catalyst by itself. Is Uber Stock Now A Value Play?
- Neutral Sentiment: Travis Kalanick launched Atoms (specialized industrial robotics). It’s notable because of his profile, but Atoms targets industrial sectors (mining/food/transport) rather than Uber’s consumer mobility business, so immediate competitive impact is unclear. Uber co-founder Kalanick launches Atoms in specialized robotics push
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pressure persists: analysts pointed out the stock dipped more than the broader market recently amid volatility and an EPS miss in the last quarter (Q4 EPS below consensus), keeping some investors cautious about near‑term multiples. Why Uber Technologies (UBER) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
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