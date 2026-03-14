M&T Bank Corp Sells 26,475 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 26,475 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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