M&T Bank Corp Sells 16,201 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,201 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.65.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $248.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

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