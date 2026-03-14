M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,655 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $94,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $208.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.26 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $63,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,098. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.18, for a total value of $234,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,295.80. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,515 shares of company stock valued at $887,074. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

See Also

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