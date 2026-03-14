M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,564 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $41,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after buying an additional 148,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

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Old Republic International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $217,061.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,930. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Eric Smith purchased 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,918.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,276 shares in the company, valued at $184,295.60. The trade was a 36.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Old Republic International from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Republic International

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

Further Reading

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