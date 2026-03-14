M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $77,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 810,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 471,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 174,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 364,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 361,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $142.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $154.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.4214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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