M&T Bank Corp Has $58.49 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $58,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

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Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $299.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.02 and a 200-day moving average of $305.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $313.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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