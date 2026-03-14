M&T Bank Corp Has $53.33 Million Position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF $JPLD

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $53,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,586,000 after buying an additional 19,142,064 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,196,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,958,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 170.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 82.6% during the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPLD opened at $52.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less. JPLD was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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