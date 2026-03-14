M&T Bank Corp Has $136.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,972 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $136,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VWO opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

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