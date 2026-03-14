M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,873 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $35,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,376,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,200,000 after acquiring an additional 160,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 197.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,089,000 after acquiring an additional 673,259 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 606.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 880,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,992,000 after purchasing an additional 755,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 422,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $119.23 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $100.87 and a 1 year high of $137.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies involved in activities, such as banking, mortgage finance, consumer finance, specialized finance, investment banking and brokerage, asset management and custody, corporate lending, insurance, financial investment, and real estate (including real estate investment trusts).

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