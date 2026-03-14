M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,824,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,751 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF accounts for 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $244,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSPA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

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T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Down 0.6%

TSPA opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

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