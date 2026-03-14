MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM Position Increased by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 303.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,192 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up approximately 0.8% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $18,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 257.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 130.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 79.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, February 6th. iA Financial set a $95.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.37%.The company had revenue of $965.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc (NYSE: MSM) is a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products serving a broad range of industrial customers across North America. The company offers an extensive portfolio of cutting tools, abrasives, measuring and inspection instruments, fasteners, safety supplies and other essential components used in manufacturing, metalworking and production environments. MSC delivers products through a multi-channel distribution network, including an extensive branch system, e-commerce platform and dedicated sales force.

In addition to its core product offerings, MSC Industrial Direct provides value-added services designed to improve productivity and reduce downtime for its customers.

See Also

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