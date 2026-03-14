Morgan Stanley Cuts Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $49.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

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Legend Biotech Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 28.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in Legend Biotech by 102.6% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

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Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, with research and development operations in Shanghai, the company leverages a global infrastructure to advance innovative cellular therapies. Legend Biotech pursues a strategy of strategic collaboration to extend its reach, most notably through its partnership with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

The company’s lead asset, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (commercially marketed as Carvykti), is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed CAR-T therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

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