Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Insider Sells $212,166.00 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) insider Jose Revuelta sold 7,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $212,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 269,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,614. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of MEG opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The business had revenue of $193.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Montrose Environmental Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 533.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 95.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Montrose Environmental Group

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE: MEG) is a global provider of environmental technical and monitoring services, delivering solutions for site assessment, remediation, compliance and long-term environmental stewardship. The company serves a broad range of industries, including energy, manufacturing, chemicals, mining and government agencies, supporting clients with risk management strategies, regulatory permitting and environmental permitting.

Montrose’s core offerings encompass environmental consulting, engineering design, field sampling and laboratory analysis, plus innovative digital monitoring platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.