Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.4444.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $172,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 4,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,967.63. This represents a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 37.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $51.73 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $487.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.17 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

About Moelis & Company

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Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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