Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,177 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the February 12th total of 15,613 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,363 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,363 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance
Shares of MSLOY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 28,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $20.10.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a leading global shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Specializing in maritime transportation, MOL operates a diverse fleet that includes container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers, LNG carriers and car carriers. The company also deploys specialized vessels for chemicals and liquefied gas, serving a wide range of industries such as energy, automotive and retail.
Beyond core shipping services, MOL provides integrated logistics solutions encompassing terminal operations, port services and inland distribution.
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