Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRU. TD Securities cut their price target on Metro from C$118.00 to C$113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Metro from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$105.00 to C$101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

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Insider Activity at Metro

Metro Price Performance

In other news, insider Paolo Bravi sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.46, for a total transaction of C$222,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,804,505.80. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Dan Gabbard sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.67, for a total transaction of C$287,883.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,294.48. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 11,844 shares of company stock worth $1,096,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

TSE MRU opened at C$95.02 on Friday. Metro has a twelve month low of C$89.64 and a twelve month high of C$109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.45.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.29 billion for the quarter. Metro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.8188614 EPS for the current year.

About Metro

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Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks. It utilizes an array of business models, but it most frequently acts as either a retailer, operating individual stores, or a franchiser, licensing its trademarks and supplying merchandise to franchisees.

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