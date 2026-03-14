MetLife, Inc. $MET Position Boosted by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,634 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

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MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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