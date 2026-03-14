Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $193.39 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,392 shares of company stock worth $33,120,933. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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