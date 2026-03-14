Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 52,416 Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,416 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $17,690,000. Coinbase Global accounts for 2.4% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $1,044,354,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,663,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,249,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $510,284,000 after purchasing an additional 504,068 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global
In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $9,958,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 476,920 shares of company stock valued at $84,194,452 in the last ninety days. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.2%
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coinbase Global News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bitcoin’s rally and stronger spot/ETF flows are driving trading activity and a Coinbase price premium, which should help COIN’s transaction revenue. Key Bitcoin price levels to watch as BTC nears new monthly highs
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest in COIN has reportedly doubled this year, raising the potential for a short squeeze if bullish flows continue — a technical/positioning tailwind for the stock. Coinbase Short Interest Doubles In 2026: S3 Data Shows Elevated Potential For Short Squeeze
- Positive Sentiment: Product expansion: Coinbase launched regulated crypto and index futures across 26 European countries, widening its addressable market and revenue opportunities outside the U.S. COIN Broadens Reach With Europe Futures: Is it Making a Global Push?
- Neutral Sentiment: Stablecoin adoption and TradFi pilots (Aon’s pilot) are expanding the payments use case; Coinbase is participating in some pilots, which could broaden non-trading revenue but also elevates competition from stablecoin issuers like Circle. Crypto Biz: Circle stock defies Wall Street and digital asset selloff
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory clarity moves: the CFTC’s new prediction market rules affect Coinbase’s product set and open a 45‑day comment period — could increase compliance costs but also reduce legal uncertainty if finalized. CFTC Unveils Prediction Market Regulations Impacting Kalshi, Polymarket, and Coinbase
- Neutral Sentiment: Company messaging: Coinbase executives publicly denied allegations they lobbied against a Bitcoin de minimis tax exemption — reduces rumor-driven regulatory uncertainty but leaves the broader policy debate unresolved. Coinbase execs deny lobbying against Bitcoin de minimis tax exemption
- Negative Sentiment: Negative headlines and positioning risks: media coverage highlights insider share sales and commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer recommending Bitcoin over COIN), which can weigh on sentiment and valuation multiples. Coinbase (COIN) Stock Faces Mounting Pressure as Cramer Recommends Bitcoin Over Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing controversy about alleged lobbying around BTC tax rules (despite denials) keeps regulatory and reputational risk on investors’ radars. Is Coinbase Sabotaging Bitcoin De Minimis Tax Exemption In Favor Of Stablecoins?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $381.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 13th. China Renaissance cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.51.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on COIN
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
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