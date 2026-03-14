Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New $11.62 Million Investment in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 583,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,619,000. Capri accounts for approximately 1.6% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of Capri as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Capri by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 65,259 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 107.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 371,903 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,363.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,993 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 67.7% in the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $2,173,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Capri had a negative return on equity of 430.23% and a negative net margin of 13.57%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Capri has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 55,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,257,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,592,457.10. This represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

Further Reading

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