Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Issues Earnings Results

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 89.16% and a net margin of 31.73%.The firm had revenue of C$7.95 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Medical Facilities’ conference call:

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Strong 2025 financial performance — revenue grew 3.2% to $342.2 million, Q4 facility service revenue was up 6.9%, income from operations rose 6.1% for the year (20.1% in Q4) and Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.1% for the year (Q4 +12%).

— revenue grew 3.2% to $342.2 million, Q4 facility service revenue was up 6.9%, income from operations rose 6.1% for the year (20.1% in Q4) and Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.1% for the year (Q4 +12%). Material capital returned to shareholders — the company repurchased >5.1 million shares (~$61.8 million), reducing share count by ~22%, and sold non-core assets (Surgery Center of Newport Coast and Oklahoma Spine Hospital) that together materially increased corporate cash, enabling further tax-efficient return options.

— the company repurchased >5.1 million shares (~$61.8 million), reducing share count by ~22%, and sold non-core assets (Surgery Center of Newport Coast and Oklahoma Spine Hospital) that together materially increased corporate cash, enabling further tax-efficient return options. Rising operating costs and mixed case trends — salaries/benefits rose 2.7%, drugs and supplies +7.1%, and G&A +3.5%, while inpatient and observation cases declined and pain-management cases fell 13.5% at one hospital, though management is recruiting physicians to offset declines.

— salaries/benefits rose 2.7%, drugs and supplies +7.1%, and G&A +3.5%, while inpatient and observation cases declined and pain-management cases fell 13.5% at one hospital, though management is recruiting physicians to offset declines. Balance sheet and policy watch — consolidated net working capital and cash declined year-over-year largely due to buybacks (but corporate-level bank debt was fully repaid), and management is monitoring potential site-neutrality Medicare changes and local competitive moves with no material impact seen to date.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

TSE DR opened at C$16.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.34. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of C$13.59 and a 12-month high of C$17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.58. The company has a market cap of C$302.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.61.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services. Its key revenue source is from the facility service income. The corporation’s operations are based in the United States.

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