Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.42 and traded as high as GBX 350.50. Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 346.50, with a volume of 37,544 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mears Group from GBX 550 to GBX 565 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 499 target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 503.50.

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Mears Group Price Performance

Mears Group Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 355.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services. It provides housing management services, which include supply of affordable homes to public and private sectors; emergency and temporary accommodation services; affordable housing/social housing management; housing with care services; private rented sector; stock acquisition; mears housing solutions; and housing services to central government departments.

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