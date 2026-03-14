MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$43.31 and last traded at C$43.60. Approximately 202,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 986,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MDA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MDA Space from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$48.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MDA Space from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MDA Space presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.43.

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MDA Space Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of -1.20.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$499.10 million for the quarter. MDA Space had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9605084 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 75,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.17, for a total transaction of C$2,056,769.00. Following the sale, the director owned 313,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,523,500.70. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About MDA Space

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MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators. AURORA technology enables constellations to extend communication networks to every corner of the globe with digital automation, and robotics.

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