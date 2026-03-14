McKesson Corporation $MCK Stock Position Trimmed by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 3.4% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $36,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,346,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in McKesson by 150.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,386 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 56.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,109,000 after acquiring an additional 446,060 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in McKesson by 45.6% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 833,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,977,000 after acquiring an additional 261,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 232,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE MCK opened at $941.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $893.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $824.34. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $637.00 and a 12-month high of $999.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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