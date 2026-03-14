Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.2% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,575 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,820,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,552,057,000 after buying an additional 145,665 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Key Visa News

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 0.2%

Visa stock opened at $307.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.