McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,501 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 2.5% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

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Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.4%

SPG opened at $186.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $205.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,466. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 363 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $67,518.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,214. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

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