Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Up 0.1%

Mastercard stock opened at $497.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $532.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

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Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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