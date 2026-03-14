Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stock Position Cut by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,295 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 3.7% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $27,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 361,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $716,713,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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