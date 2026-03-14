Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stock Position Cut by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,295 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 3.7% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $27,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 361,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $716,713,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company expanded its 1.6T optical DSP platform and will showcase an end-to-end AI data‑center connectivity portfolio at OFC 2026 — concrete product-led progress that supports revenue growth in data center interconnect. Marvell Ushers In the 1.6T Era (BusinessWire)
- Positive Sentiment: Marvell announced a broad “full‑stack” connectivity portfolio and new high‑speed data‑center chips to relieve AI data traffic bottlenecks — product roadmap directly addresses hyperscale AI demand. Marvell to Showcase End-to-End Connectivity at OFC 2026 (BusinessWire)
- Positive Sentiment: Stifel highlights the Marvell–Mojo Vision partnership as a strategic move into micro‑LED optics that could seed a new competitive front and incremental revenue streams in optical modules/optics. Stifel: Marvell, Mojo Vision partnership sets up micro-LED optics battle (Yahoo)
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst coverage and award‑grade analyst notes (TipRanks/Buy ratings, Cramer praise) are lifting sentiment — analysts point to sizeable optical/connectivity upside and data‑center momentum following a stronger‑than‑expected quarter. Marvell’s Optics Ambitions Set for ‘Pockets of Upside’ (TipRanks)
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary pieces argue massive AI infrastructure growth beyond GPUs could boost Marvell’s TAM (connectivity, interconnect, switching), reinforcing a multi‑quarter growth story. Prediction: Massive AI Infrastructure Growth Could Send Marvell Higher (The Motley Fool)
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity was observed after Marvell’s strong outlook — shows heightened trader interest but not a direct directional read on fundamentals. Marvell Technology’s Strong Outlook Provokes Huge Unusual Options Trading (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market pieces and screens are asking whether recent gains leave MRVL fairly priced — valuation debate could cap near‑term upside even as fundamentals improve. Is Marvell Fairly Priced After Strong Recent Share Price Performance (Yahoo)
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that guidance and forward commentary contain softer or “modest” elements under the surface of good top‑line growth — a note that could prompt profit‑taking if execution disappoints. Marvell: The Guidance Sounds Great Until You Look Under The Hood (Seeking Alpha)
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Forget oil — this changes everything about American energy…
- This coin has everything going for it
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.