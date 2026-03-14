Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Stock Position Decreased by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,228,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up approximately 5.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 1.58% of Marriott International worth $1,101,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 26.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 11.6% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

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Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $313.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.45.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $3,387,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,750. The trade was a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,998.01. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 97,157 shares of company stock worth $34,768,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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