Marathon Capital Management Has $70.27 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 16.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.31% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $70,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,416,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,549,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,510,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,400,241,000 after buying an additional 211,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,846,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $757,200,000 after buying an additional 140,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,059,000 after buying an additional 197,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,415,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.54.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 28.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.92%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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