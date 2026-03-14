Marathon Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Calix, Inc $CALX

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the quarter. Calix accounts for about 1.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Calix worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 659,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,471,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Calix by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Calix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Calix from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Calix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price objective on Calix in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.24 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $71.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. Calix had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Calix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company’s flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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