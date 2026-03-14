Mangrove Partners IM LLC Takes $855,000 Position in BlackRock $BLK

Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,680,334,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,007,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,104,122,000 after buying an additional 842,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,841,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,146,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 105,267.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,789,915,000 after buying an additional 1,704,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. The trade was a 71.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total transaction of $58,920,245.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $55,971,514.62. The trade was a 51.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting BlackRock

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,351.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,308.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $922.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,075.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,092.85. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.