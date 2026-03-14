Mangrove Partners IM LLC Sells 327,997 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. $LRMR

Mangrove Partners IM LLC decreased its position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,997 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Larimar Therapeutics

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,622,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,114,785. This represents a 88.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRMR. Lifesci Capital raised Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

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