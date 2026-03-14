Mangrove Partners IM LLC Grows Stake in Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Mangrove Partners IM LLC grew its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,474,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares during the period. Ecovyst comprises approximately 4.0% of Mangrove Partners IM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mangrove Partners IM LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Ecovyst worth $47,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Ecovyst by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ecovyst by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 344,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 954.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 128,105 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

NYSE ECVT opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $199.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 9.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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